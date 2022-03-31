Detroit police seek tips on man in fatal shooting of his brother

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with the shooting and killing of his brother early Thursday on the city's west side, officials said.

Christopher Charles Johnson Jr., 32, is suspected in the shooting at about 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 11700 block of Sussex near Greenfield and Plymouth roads, according to authorities. After the shooting, the shooter fled.

Officials said Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was sparked by an argument between the two brothers.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.