Baby in stolen car reunited with mom, Detroit police say

A baby who was in a car that was reported stolen Friday was safely returned to his mother, Detroit police said.

A blue 2019 Hyundai Accent was taken near Seven Mile and Montrose around 10:15 a.m., police said, when the baby's mother briefly left the vehicle it to drop off a relative at a salon, she told police. Someone jumped into the car and drove off with her 14-month-old son inside, WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported. The baby was found on a curb two blocks away, WXYZ said.

The baby was reunited with the mother soon after, police said.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the incident, but the car remained missing Friday evening.

The Hyundai has a Michigan license plate number EGA4759.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department's Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.