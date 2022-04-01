Detroit police seek suspect who set SUV ablaze

Detroit police are working to find a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle arson last month on the city's southwest side.

The incident was reported around 3:11 a.m. March 18 in front of a home in the 1100 block of Lewerenz, police said.

A witness told authorities they saw someone pull up in a white Ford Flex, set fire to the vehicle on the street, then flee, according to a statement.

The witness provided video footage showing the suspect in the act.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at (313) 596-2940. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.