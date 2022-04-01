New judges will take bench in Wayne, Macomb counties after Whitmer appointments

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed new judges to courts in Wayne and Macomb counties to fill vacancies for partial terms.

The governor, who announced the appointments late Thursday, has appointed 36th District Court Judge Christopher Blount and attorney and Dearborn City Council President Susan Dabaja to the 3rd Circuit Court of Wayne County, family juvenile referee Raeigen Evans to the 36th District Court in Detroit and 37th District Court Judge Matthew P. Sabaugh to the 16th Circuit Court of Macomb County.

"I am so pleased to appoint these five Michiganders to the courts in Wayne, Macomb and Grand Rapids,” Whitmer said in a statement. “They all bring decades of legal experience and a wide range of expertise to the bench, and I know they will uphold the rule of law and put Michiganders first.”

Blount is one of the presiding judges over the Street Outreach Court. He had been a private practice attorney specializing in probate, misdemeanor and felony defense matters. He also has served as a deputy defender with the State Defender Office focused on felony defense and criminal trial practice. He is a lifelong Detroit resident.

A graduate of Wayne State University Law School, Blount is a member of the executive board for the Wayne State University Law School Black Law Alumni Council and the Association of Black Judges of Michigan.

Blount is an adjunct professor of criminal justice at Wayne County Community College.

“I look forward to presiding over an accessible and transparent courtroom that treats all citizens equitably and with respect," he said in a statement.

Blount will fill a vacancy on Wayne Circuit Court beginning April 18 through Jan. 1 following the appointment of Judge Noah Hood to the Michigan Court of Appeals. He will have to run for re-election in November if he chooses to serve the remainder of Hood’s term through January 2027.

Dabaja is currently a solo practitioner at her own firm, the Law Office of Susan A. Dabaja, P.C., where she has represented clients for 17 years. She specializes in family, civil, real estate, contracts, immigration, landlord-tenant, criminal and bankruptcy law. In her practice, she offered pro bono services for single and abused mothers, nonprofit institutions and juveniles, according to the governor's office. Dabaja also serves as a mediator and as an appointed guardian ad litem for children.

Dabaja is a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law.

A Dearborn resident, she has served as president of the Dearborn City Council for eight years and is the co-chair of the Dearborn Education Foundation. She serves on the Michigan Commission of Middle Eastern American Affairs and is chair of the Local Community Stabilization Authority.

"As judge, I promise to remain dedicated to ensuring equity in our courts with equal access to justice for all regardless of their background. I look forward to serving the citizens of Wayne County and the state of Michigan," Dabaja said in the statement.

She will fill a partial term on the Wayne Circuit Court bench beginning April 18-Jan. 1 following the retirement of Judge Bruce Morrow. Dabaja also will have to seek re-election in November if she wishes to remain on the bench.

Sabaugh, a judge with the 37th District Court of Warren and Center Line, is also the chief judge pro tem and the presiding judge of the treatment court. He started Macomb County’s first eviction diversion program.

Before his appointment to the bench, he was an assistant prosecutor for Macomb County.

Sabaugh earned his law degree and a bachelor of science in resource development from Michigan State University. He also is an adjunct professor for the paralegal program at Macomb County Community College and lives in Warren.

“I promise to provide fair, efficient, and accessible justice to all the citizens of Macomb County," Sabaugh said. "I will continue to be a judge who listens respectfully to all sides in the courtroom. Everyone who appears before me can be assured that I will decide their case without fear or favor and according to the law.”

Sabaugh's appointment begins April 13 and ends Jan. 1 after the retirement of Judge Carl Marlinga, who is now running for Congress. He, too, would have to seek re-election in November to retain the position.

Evans has been a referee for the Wayne Court in the Family Division Juvenile Section since 2011 and has presided over juvenile delinquency matters. She also has handled matters involving child abuse and neglect.

She worked as an assistant prosecutor for Wayne County, where she prosecuted cases ranging from assault to homicide.

Evans, a Detroit resident, received her law degree degree and a bachelor of arts in English literature from Wayne State University. She is a member of the Black Women Lawyers Association of Michigan and is on the executive board for the Renaissance Head Start Organization.

“It is truly an honor to be appointed judge in the city where I was raised and am raising my children. I promise to serve my fellow citizens of Detroit with a heart for all people, respect and fairness,” Evans said.

Evans' appointment begins April 18 and continues through Jan. 1 after Judge Kristina Robinson Garrett was appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals, and she will have to run for re-election in November to fill a full six-year term on the court.

Whitmer also appointed Angela T. Ross to the bench of the 61st District Court for the city of Grand Rapids. Ross is currently the director of enforcement for the Grand Rapids City Attorney’s Office.

