Detroit man charged in 25-year-old cold case of woman's murder

A 51-year-old Detroit man has been charged in the murder of a 33-year-old which occurred more than two decades ago.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Johnny Joseph Yenshaw of Detroit, in connection with the homicide of Sonya Dockery, also a Detroit resident. Dockery was 33-years-old at the time of her strangulation murder.

The woman's body was found around 7:50 a.m. Dec. 1, 1997 in the area of James Couzens and Sussex Street in Detroit after police were called to the area. When officers arrived they found Dockery unresponsive with strangulation and lacerations to her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Detroit Police investigation of the cold case homicide led to the arrest of the Yenshaw Wednesday. Authorities alleged that Yenshaw, strangled Dockery, fatally injuring her, before he fled the scene.

Further details, facts and evidence in the case will be introduced in court at the preliminary examination, the prosecutor's office said Friday.

Yenshaw is charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was arraigned and remanded to jail Friday in 36th District Court. His probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 18 and the preliminary examination is scheduled for April 1:45 p.m. April 25 before Judge Kenneth King.