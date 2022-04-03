Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tests positive for COVID, has mild symptoms

The Detroit News

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has tested postive for COVID-19 but says his symptoms are mild.

"After two years, Covid finally caught up with me," Duggan said in a statement issued by the city Sunday morning.

"Saturday morning, I woke up with a cough, so I took a home Covid test. The result was negative, but I chose to stay home for the day. Sunday morning, the cough persisted, so I took another Covid test. This one came back positive. ...

"I’m really glad I got the booster shot. The symptoms I have are mild — much like an average cold. Fortunately, my wife Sonia has tested negative."

Duggan has long advocated the COVID-19 vaccines and urged Detroiters to get boosters in August when another wave of COVID appeared headed toward Michigan.

"If you haven’t gotten your booster, I encourage you to do that," Duggan said in Sunday's statement. "When you get that positive Covid result, it’s a great relief to know you’re likely protected from serious symptoms," Duggan said.

Duggan says he'll be working from home and using Zoom until doctors clear him to return to in-person meetings.

Michigan added 1,661 cases of COVID and 33 deaths from the virus on Friday, including totals from Thursday. The additions bring the state's overall total to 2,080,612 confirmed cases and 32,863 deaths since the virus was first detected here in March 2020.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced last week that all residents ages 50 and older and those age 12 or older who are immunocompromised may choose to receive a second COVID-19 booster shot of Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine.

The direction from the state health department follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization on Tuesday.

For information on Detroit vaccination locations and hours, visit www.detroitmi.gov. To schedule a vaccination shot or booster, call 313-230-0505 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.