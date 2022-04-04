Eastpointe man charged in fatal shooting of Detroit resident

An Eastpointe man was charged Monday in connection with the killing of a Detroit man.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Brandon Xavier White-Ratliff, 26, with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Lamar Addison, 30, of Detroit. The men were acquaintances, Worthy's office said in a release.

The shooing occurred around 1:34 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Anglin and Winchester streets, prosecutors said. When officers arrived in the 20250 block of Anglin, they were told Addison was inside a home wounded. Police found him in the living room of the home, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said an argument between White-Ratliff and Addison escalated to a physical altercation which led to White-Ratliff fatally shooting Addison.

White-Ratliff allegedly fled the scene following the shooting. He was arrested by Detroit police the same day.

White-Ratliff was also charged with felony firearm.

He was arraigned Saturday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 11 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. April 18 before Judge Kenneth King.

