Motorist injured in crash Monday on I-75 near Dearborn St. in Detroit

Detroit — A motorist is in critical condition after a crash involving a tractor-trailer early Monday on Interstate 75 on the city's southwest side, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were dispatched at about 2 a.m. to an area on southbound I-75 near Dearborn Street for a report of a crash with possible injuries.

They found a single vehicle with one occupant who was unconscious and having difficulty breathing.

Firefighters removed the driver from the vehicle, officials said. Medics took the motorist to a hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, the motorist was driving the vehicle recklessly and didn't have the car's headlights on when it hit a concrete barrier and then struck a semi-truck.

Police said the truck continued on its way and has not been identified.

Investigators said they believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.