What does the weather have planned for the Tigers' Opening Day?

The Detroit Tigers and their fans may be in for less than ideal weather for the Opening Day game Friday.

Rain showers are possible in the morning, according to the National Weather Service, and are likely in the afternoon. Temperatures aren't expected to get out of the 40s.

"But I wouldn't cancel my plans just yet," said Steve Freitag, a meteorologist with the service in White Lake Township.

The Tigers are slated to play the Chicago White Sox at 1:05 p.m. at Comerica Park.

As fans well know, early April in Detroit means unpredictable weather for Opening Day. Last year, snow showers persisted during a significant portion of the game. 2020 saw a delayed start to the season due to the pandemic, so Opening Day in July was warmer, though no fans were allowed in the stands to enjoy it. It was chilly but dry in 2019. And 2018's home opener was delayed a day due to rain, only for it to start snowing during the rescheduled opener.

Though showers are likely this Friday, Freitag said, that forecast "certainly" does not mean rain all day, since it comprises a 12-hour period from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A dry slot is wrapping in over the region and the reprieve it gives may be at the time of the game, Freitag added, though it is too early to tell with certainty because of the specific time element.

"We’re talking within hours, it’s very difficult to fine-tune a forecast that far out," he said.

"... Obviously, it’s not the best day, but if you’re a die-hard, you’ll put on a raincoat and hope for the best.”

