Woman's body found on entrance ramp to Southfield Fwy. in Detroit

Detroit — Michigan State Police continue to investigate what caused the death of a woman whose body was found early Sunday on the entrance ramp to a freeway on the city's west side.

Officials said troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the Southfield Freeway near Plymouth Road for a possible report of a body lying in the roadway.

They searched the area and found a woman's body in the gore of the Plymouth Road entrance ramp to the Southfield Freeway. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Troopers spoke to potential witnesses, but no one reported seeing any vehicles in the area. The police are asking for tips in locating the vehicle that struck her.

Police say interviews with the woman's family indicate she had expressed to a friend that she wanted to harm herself.

Anyone with information about the woman or her death should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000. Anyone who is considering self-harm is urged to call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.