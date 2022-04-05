Part of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge demolition

Detroit — Both directions of Interstate 94 between Interstate 75 and Interstate 96 in the city will be closed this weekend for bridge demolition, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said.

Weather permitting, crews will remove the Grand River overpass on I-94, according to the department.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and the freeway is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

Officials said all entrance ramps to eastbound I-94 between 30th Street and the Lodge Freeway as well as those to westbound I-94 between Mount Elliott and Linwood will be closed.

Traffic on eastbound I-94 will be rerouted to eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 and back to I-94. Meanwhile, westbound I-94 traffic will be rerouted to southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to I-94.

Parts of I-94 in this construction area will remain closed until late May. Those closures:

► Westbound I-94's right lane between Linwood and I-96, and

► Westbound I-94's ramp to eastbound and westbound I-96. The detour for the ramp's traffic will be southbound I-75 to I-96.

Detours will be posted for local traffic using Grand River over I-94.

Officials said the new overpass will replace a structure that was built in 1952. All work on the $14.6 million project is scheduled to be completed early next year.