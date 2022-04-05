Detroit City Council approves revised recreational marijuana ordinance

Detroit — Two years after the city opted-in to recreational marijuana, Detroit's City Council approved a new ordinance in hope of being able to begin awarding licenses for adult use in the state's largest city.

The council voted 8-1 on the ordinance Tuesday following two hours of discussion. At-large Councilmember Mary Waters voted against it citing a "broken licensing system."

The council initially expected to hold the vote last month but held another public hearing Tuesday after the city's Law Department determined that proposed amendments from the council were substantial enough to merit a second hearing.

Mayor Pro Tem James Tate introduced the city's second marijuana ordinance in February, created with the same language as the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's social equity program, which opens benefits to all residents from 184 disproportionately impacted communities in the state, rather than just Detroiters.

A federal judge ruled last summer that the city's first ordinance approved in 2020 was "likely unconstitutional" for providing too much preference to "Legacy Detroiters," or long-time city residents.

“This ordinance is not a perfect ordinance, there is an opportunity beyond today to make advancements,” Tate said. “As (Councilman Scott) Benson says, these are etched in butter, not stone… I encourage everyone to continue to move forward and I encourage everyone to continue moving forward and not be discouraged by how challenging this process has been thus far.”

Tate smiled with joy following the vote, saying it has been "blood, sweat and tears," to get to the finish line and thanked his fellow representatives.

The city's Civil Rights, Inclusion, & Opportunity Department has to provide the council with a recommended date of when licenses can begin being issued, and then, the City Council is required to vote to approve that date. CRIO officials said they will need 90 days to hire a third-parting scoring firm for the license applications and to identify a program to host the lottery for any remaining licenses should the scores come to a tie.

City Council President Mary Sheffield said she supported the ordinance because voters overwhelmingly wanted the legalization of recreational marijuana which will "create generational wealth, create revenue for traders, the opportunity for our residents to purchase and consume safe and regulated cannabis within our city limits," she said thanking Tate for his work over the last two years.

"It was a long time coming to the finish line and I'm glad we're here today."

Tate and Mayor Mike Duggan's administration have worked together over the last two years seeking equitable opportunities for longtime Detroiters to participate in an industry that's estimated to yield $3 billion in annual state sales.

That mission was slowed by the federal judge's ruling.

"We have to legalize this," said At-large Councilman Coleman A. Young. He said he has introduced the most pro-marijuana legislation in Michigan and has been "an ardent opponent of the drug war, which I really feel was a war on Black and Brown people. This is not only symbolic... I don't think it goes far enough and I think we can do better."

Waters said in a statement that the ordinance passed "took away protections for community members."

“The (ordinance) created a licensing system that opens our city up to exploitation from out-state big-business interests. I will continue to stand with the community and will work to ensure that, despite this broken licensing system, long-time Detroiters have a fair shot at owning the marijuana businesses in our city," Waters said.

Waters also called upon the federal government to ensure that marijuana businesses have access to banking services nationwide. Currently, businesses can only accept cash or debit as the plant is not federally legal.

More than a dozen public commenters joined Tuesday's discussion advocating for more funding for legacy applicants to secure their commercial real estate in a "price gouging market."

In late March, the state announced $42 million in disbursements to 163 local and county governments with licensed adult-use cannabis businesses. Those payments were a share of more than $1.1 billion in recreational marijuana sales reported last fiscal year.

Detroit has several medical marijuana facilities within the city limits, but no recreational business due to the ordinance's hold-up.

Benson supported Tate in his effort, but previously questioned what could be done with zoning in his third district, which would have a disproportionate amount of property availability.

Benson said he negotiated with Tate and the administration to include a provision that 2% of gross tax receipts will be allocated toward substance-abuse prevention programs for youth in the city.

The city will still succeed in the industry even though surrounding suburbs have heavily commercialized recreational sales, Benson said.

"Being first in the water isn't always the best route, sometimes there are alligators there," Benson told The Detroit News.

How licenses will be awarded

The amendments provide options for provisional licenses, adding social equity and non-equity tracks and creating rounds of distributing an increased total of 100 licenses. The licenses will be awarded over three phases which will be spaced out three months apart.

In the first round, there will be 20 licenses available for each track, social equity and non-equity. There will not be an option for provisional licenses in the first round.

In the second round, there will be 15 licenses available for each track and will add provisional options, which require applicants to obtain property zoning within 18 months of being certified before receiving their license from the city.

Securing the city certification does not guarantee state licensing. Both are needed to operate.

The highest-scoring applicants out of a 100-point rubric will be put into a lottery for the first licenses.

It judges their business plan, site control and their due diligence to pay taxes. It requires a "good neighbor" plan — that businesses show how they are committed to hiring Detroiters, purchasing from local businesses, have a pricing commitment and plan to invest in the surrounding neighborhood to leave a positive impact.

Separately, applicants have the opportunity to score up to 27 additional points by giving away portions of the business to a longtime Detroiter for social-equity certification.

Tate said they are in the process of reducing the zoning restriction from 1,000 feet to 750 feet and potentially increasing the funding from $500,000 to $1 million; should it be successful.

Cannabis owners plea for more

Christian Perine, founder of Blew Amsterdam consumption lounge, is active in the state’s social equity program and is one of the first Black women to obtain an adult-use consumption lounge license for Michigan. Ahead of the vote, she assured the City Council they have established safety measures to avoid intoxicated driving and eliminate cross intoxication to their workers.

“I think people get hung up on the word drug more than they should and Blew wants to break that stigma,” she said. “Black people in the industry want to help Detroit more than what’s given to the city through the taxes. We personally want to rebuild the houses and commercial properties, unlike the Detroit businesses that don’t care.”

Sahir Al Salam, one of the owners of Michigan Agriculture Services based in Inkster and Detroit Life Lounge on the city’s east side, advocated for more resources.

"We are hustlers and we do not give up and I do not want to give up space that I know I deserve," she said. "We need more ease momentum to recognize people like me who are really making an impact here in Detroit... please continue to consult with people in the industry to educate on more than just generational wealth but impactful wealth because it takes support and resources to do what we need to do."

Deemiko Williams said he's been disproportionately impacted by the city since 2014 when he initiated joining the industry and called for a marijuana summit in the city.

"I deserve to have generational wealth so that I can put other Black children into this industry. We are not selling drugs, we are not doing a crime… We need to have a meeting and hear from the people most affected. There are so many medical facilities that have been in Detroit long before and have not made any additional money due to those restrictions,” Williams said. “We need to have a clear course within the city. Free the weed and please provide more Black cannabis access.”

