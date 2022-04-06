Detroit man, 32, charged in brother's shooting death

A Detroit man has been charged with shooting and killing his brother.

The charges against Christopher Johnson, 32, were announced Wednesday by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office.

Johnson is accused of fatally shooting his younger brother, Dazion Zachary, 23, around 1 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 11700 block of Sussex.

Police found the victim in the basement of the home with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson allegedly fired a handgun through a closed door in the home, fatally striking his brother. More details on the incident are expected to be released at the defendant's preliminary examination, scheduled for 1:45 p.m. April 26 before Judge Kenneth King. His probable cause conference is set for 8:30 a.m. April 19.

Johnson is charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of discharge in or at a building causing death, one count of felon in possession and one count felony firearm.

Johnson was arraigned and remanded to jail on Monday in 36th District Court.