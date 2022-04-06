Judge: Demolish Packard Plant 'immediately'; backup plan set up if owner fails

Detroit — Packard Plant owner Fernando Palazuelo has been ordered to immediately raze the deteriorating industrial site and foot the cost after missing a trial date.

Wayne County Circuit Judge Brian Sullivan made the ruling last Thursday after Palazuelo, a Peruvian developer, and his attorney missed a March 24 trial date as the city of Detroit sought the demolition because it considers the location a "public nuisance."

Structures on the two 2-acre sites on Detroit's east side have become "dangerous" and significantly threaten "the public's health, safety and welfare," Sullivan said in the default judgment.

Palazuelo is being "held personally liable for the abatement of the public nuisance," the judge said in his order.

The demolition is expected to cost millions of dollars.

The development came after Palazuelo and his local firm Arte Expresse Detroit LLC had been trying last year to sell the property for $5 million.

More than a year has passed since Palazuelo scrapped his initial plans for the site. Palazuelo, who said he was financing the project himself, bought the complex from Wayne County for $405,000 at a tax foreclosure auction more than eight years ago.

In 2017, Palazuelo broke ground on a plan to redevelop the Packard into a mixed-use site. The four-phase development plan was expected be a boon for the city, cost $350 million and take up to 15 years to complete. But it never materialized.

There has been clean up and tours of the site in the following years, but little development progress. The site suffered further disrepair when the pedestrian bridge over Grand Boulevard collapsed in early 2019.

Palazuelo and his local firm lost tax incentives tied to the Packard plant development plan in October 2021 after the Detroit City Council voted to end a brownfield redevelopment plan because of the lack of progress.

The demolition has been ordered to start within 42 days of the judgment or by early June after getting the needed demolition permits within 21 days or by April 20, according to the order.

The razing and cleanup of the two sites is required to be completed in 90 days or by the end of June, Sullivan ruled.

Sullivan said Palazuelo would be held in contempt of court and subject to fines if he doesn't comply with the order.

If Palazuelo fails to start the demolition, Sullivan has empowered the city of Detroit to enter the two properties and "engage qualified contractors to perform all demolition and other necessary actions to abate the nuisance."

The judge said Palazuelo would still be expected to pay for all of the city of Detroit's demolition costs even if he fails to pursue the razing of the structures himself. The city also would receive a lien on the property sites for the demolition costs and could use that later to foreclose on the properties.

When the Packard plant ended production in 1956 dozens of smaller businesses worked out of part of the plant until the late 1990s. Then the city foreclosed on the property, and the facility began to be torn apart by scrappers and vandals.

It was eventually sold at auction to Palazuelo. In 2008, Palazuelo had filed for bankruptcy after the Great Recession devastated the real-estate market.

