Man who intentionally set fire to car on Detroit's west side sought

Detroit — Police are asking for help to find a man after a car was intentionally set on fire last month on the city's west side, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man at about 4 a.m. on March 6 walks up to a black 2008 Dodge Caliber parked in the 3300 block of Lawton near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Interstate 96 and set it on fire.

Officials said the man then fled the scene on foot. Investigators said they believe he may have burned his arms and face after setting the fire.

Investigators Wednesday released video of the incident.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Arson Unit at (313) 628-2900 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

