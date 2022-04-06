Police seek tips on suspect in March 30 double shooting at Detroit health facility

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man wanted in connection with a double shooting that killed one person last week on the city's east side.

Demetres Nathaniel Johnson, 21, is wanted in the shooting, which happened at about 1 p.m. March 30 at the Team Wellness Center in the 6300 block of Mack, officials said.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts or about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man was asked to leave the clinic because he hadn't properly completed the intake process. He allegedly returned and got into a fight with the clinic's security guards. He then drew a gun, they said, and fired at them before fleeing.

Police said one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital where he was listed in temporary serious condition Wednesday, they said.