Opening Day: Chilly, yes, but will rain delay the game?

A wet Opening Day appears likely for the Tigers and their fans Friday, and it won't be very warm.

Scattered to numerous rain showers are expected in the afternoon, according to Bryan Tilly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township, with a low pressure system moving through lower Michigan and bringing "unsettled weather."

Game time conditions

Rain is mainly expected after 2 p.m., about an hour after the Tigers and the Chicago White Sox are slated to hit the field at Comerica Park.

"It's not going to be the whole time, it's just going to be off and on," said Tilly. "... With a 70% chance (of rain), it looks like there'll at least be a couple of occasions where there's rain falling at the stadium."

With cooler temperatures and a high of 48, a mix of snow and snow pellets is also possible at times, he added.

"Hopefully, there'll be breaks," said Tilly. "... And then it'll be up to the crew there at the stadium to determine if they can play in it or not."

A chilly tradition

Early April in Detroit often means unpredictable weather for Opening Day. Last year, snow showers persisted during a significant portion of the game. 2020 saw a delayed start to the season due to the pandemic, so Opening Day in July was warmer, though no fans were allowed in the stands to enjoy it. It was chilly but dry in 2019. And 2018's home opener was delayed a day due to rain, only for it to start snowing during the rescheduled opener.

