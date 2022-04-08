It's early, it's cold, but Opening Day has arrived and so have fans

Opening Day in Detroit dawned with overcast skies and the threat of rain.

But the day held the promise of a near-typical start to a baseball season after two years of pandemic-related changes, and then a lockout during this off-season that at times looked like it would significantly push back the start. Instead, after a week's delay, baseball is back.

Vendors were out early preparing for crowds expected hours before the game's 1:05 p.m. start. Temperatures were just about 40 degrees; not baseball weather, exactly, but pretty much the norm for Detroit Opening Days in early April.

In the distance, music is playing as generators run and smoke is coming from grills being fired up. Traffic on Woodward is light.

8:30 a.m.: Getting the grill going

For Casey Poirier, of Clyde, Mich., tailgating at the Tigers’ first game is a tradition. So is wearing the suit festooned with the baseball team’s logos. He said his sister made it for him and he’s worn it every Opening Day that he can remember.

Before 8:30 a.m., he was cutting up green peppers on a makeshift counter on a pickup truck bed gate to grill along with some brats and kielbasa.

Nearby the group he was with were lounging in chairs under a collapsible canopy. Poirier said there were heaters running under the tent to take the chill off.

“This is what it’s all about,” he said. “And hopefully we’ll get a Tigers win.”

7:30 a.m.: The early birds

With baseball mitts in hand, Jacob Burger and Warren Wisniewski, both 19 and from Allen Park, milled about at the main entrance of Comerica Park, waiting to get in early and perhaps score a few autographs.

“For me, this is the start of summer and the start of baseball in Detroit,” Wisniewski said.

He said this is the first time he’s come down to the ballpark for Opening Day. Burger is an old hand, this being the second year he’s had tickets to the season’s first game of the year at the stadium on Woodward.

“And I come to just about every Tigers home game,” Burger said.

Both said they’re looking forward to the season and think the home team has a shot at making the playoffs this year.

“If Riley Green and (Spencer) Torkelson step up, we’ll be good,” Wisniewski said.