State police get call about assault, minutes after crash site cleared

A woman allegedly assaulted the man driving her car after he crashed it, Michigan State Police said in a tweet Friday morning.

Troopers were initially dispatched to a crash on southbound I-75 in Detroit. Only one car was involved, and a spokesperson confirmed there was damage from the crash, but the car was still drivable.

After officials left the scene, they were told there was a domestic incident on the freeway in a car that matched the description of the vehicle from the crash, MSP said.

Troopers found the vehicle again and found that the woman in the car, the passenger, had assaulted the male "because she was upset that he crashed her vehicle," the Metro Detroit office tweeted.

The woman, 38, was taken to the Detroit Detention Center, where prosecutor review of domestic assault is pending. The victim, who suffered multiple lacerations to his face, refused medical treatment.

hharding@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Hayley__Harding