Tips sought to find woman last seen at Detroit casino

Detroit police are working to find a woman reported missing after visiting a casino in the city last weekend.

Stacy Trombley was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at MotorCity Casino in the 2900 block of Grand River, investigators said in a statement.

The 59-year-old called a relative to say she was headed home but never showed up, according to police.

Trombley is described as 5-foot-5, 150 pounds, with dark blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black leather skirt.

Anyone who saw her or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Third Precinct at (313) 596-5301. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.