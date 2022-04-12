Detroit man, 29, gets 1 year+ for selling fentanyl in Virginia, feds say

A Detroit man was sentenced Monday in a Virginia federal court to one year and three months in prison for distributing fentanyl, officials said.

Martez Foy, 29, will also be supervised by federal officials for three years following his release from prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia said in a statement.

Foy admitted to selling about 5.2 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on March 10, 2021, according to court documents. He also admitted to selling about 5.1 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant on April 13, 2021. Both sales occurred in Huntington, the documents said.