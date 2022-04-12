Police seek tips after UPS driver robbed on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are asking for the public's help to find an armed man who robbed a UPS driver last month on the city's west side.

The incident happened about 5:40 p.m. March 24 at a residence in the 20100 block of Freeland near Eight Mile and Schaefer Highway, according to authorities.

Officials said the victim, a 39-year-old man, was delivering a package when another man approached him on foot and demanded the parcel. The suspect then produced a gun, took the package from the victim and fled in a blue sedan.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at (313) 596-1240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.