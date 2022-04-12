DETROIT

Police seek tips after UPS driver robbed on Detroit's west side

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News

Detroit — Police are asking for the public's help to find an armed man who robbed a UPS driver last month on the city's west side.

The incident happened about 5:40 p.m. March 24 at a residence in the 20100 block of Freeland near Eight Mile and Schaefer Highway, according to authorities.

Officials said the victim, a 39-year-old man, was delivering a package when another man approached him on foot and demanded the parcel. The suspect then produced a gun, took the package from the victim and fled in a blue sedan.

No one was injured.

Detroit police say this man was armed with a gun when he robbed a deliveryman on March 24, 2022, in the 20100 block of Freeland St.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at (313) 596-1240 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.