Wayne State University to host day for children with incarcerated parents

Detroit — A community event is inviting children with an incarcerated parent to Wayne State University's campus for a day of fun and exploration.

Families of Future Warriors, a first-of-its-kind event at the university, will bring together families on April 23 for planetarium shows, science demonstrations, a tour of the Midtown campus and lunch at Towers Cafe. The event is designed for children ages 8-15.

“Incarceration impacts millions of children across the country including those in metro Detroit," said Stephanie Hartwell, dean of Wayne State's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. "Oftentimes these children do not have access to family events."

Families of Future Warriors will showcase the university's exhibits and aims to connect like-minded families. They'll start at WSU's Old Main and be welcomed by author Darryl Woods.

Woods is a motivational speaker whose father was wrongfully convicted and sentenced to life in prison when Woods was a year old. Inspired by his father’s perseverance, he worked to overcome inner conflict and mindset barriers. He went on to author "Dream On: The Young Adults Guide to Finding, Developing and Living a Dream Life Now."

The group, limited to 40 participants, will also tour Wayne State's Natural History Museum and planetarium for shows before lunch.

The event will be held 9:30 a.m-1:30 p.m. Buses will be available from Detroit’s Downtown Boxing Gym and Clark Park in Southwest Detroit or on-campus parking is available at Lot #54 on Second Avenue.

The event is free and open to any family impacted by incarceration. Save your spot by Friday at go.wayne.edu/April23.

The event is supported, in part, by funding from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

