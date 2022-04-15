Driver sought in west Detroit hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead

Detroit police are seeking tips to find a driver in a hit and run reported Thursday on the city's west side that left a 21-year-old man dead.

The victim was riding his bicycle on Gilchrist and was crossing West McNichols at about 8:30 p.m. when a minivan with gray or tan lower panels struck him, investigators said in a statement.

The van continued east on McNichols then north on Rutherford, according to the release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Authorities on Friday released surveillance images of the van, which is believed to have significant damage to the hood and driver’s side headlight.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at (313) 596-2260. Crime Stoppers of Michigan accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.