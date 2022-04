A 3-year-old boy was wounded early Thursday morning when he shot himself on Detroit's west side, police said.

The incident took place just before 3 a.m. on the 400 block of Alameda, according to Sgt. William O'Brien of the Detroit Police Department.

Police said more details may be provided in an update at a later .

