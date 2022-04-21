Detroit man charged in slaying of homeless woman

A 40-year-old Detroit man has been charged in a woman's death on the city's west side.

Pete Jason Lockett, 40, is charged in the fatal stabbing of Lizabeth Lambie, 50, who was reported to be homeless.

About 9:15 a.m. April 18, Detroit officers located an unresponsive woman inside a home in the 9020 block of North Martindale during a well-being check. She had a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police allege Lockett stabbed the woman three days earlier. No other details on the fatal incident were released Thursday.

Lockett has been charged with one count of second-degree murder. He was arraigned in 36th District Court and remanded to jail Wednesday.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for April 27 and his preliminary examination is set for May 3 before Judge Kenneth King.