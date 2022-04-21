Man charged in Detroit double shooting that left 1 dead

A Hamtramck man has been charged in connection with a double shooting on Detroit's east side last week that killed a man, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jerry Mitchell Hughes, 25, was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court on charges including first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder.

Authorities allege Hughes entered a home in 12350 block of Dickerson around 9:40 p.m. April 15 and opened fire with a handgun, striking two people, then fled the scene.

One of the victims, identified as Lamarr Miller, 23, was an acquaintance, prosecutors reported. He was hit multiple times and found lying on top of the second victim, a 17-year-old Westland girl, when officers arrived.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. The teen was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her leg, officials said.

A Detroit Police Department investigation led to Hughes' arrest on Monday.

He was returned to jail during his hearing Thursday.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 3, followed by a preliminary examination a week later.