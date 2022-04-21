Suspect sought in fatal shooting last month on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are looking for a man in connection with the fatal shooting of another man last month on the city's west side, officials said.

William Webb, 21, is a suspect in the March 22 shooting death of a man in the area of Murray Hill and Keeler near Fenkell and Greenfield. The shooting happened at about 12:05 p.m., police said.

According to authorities, officers were called to the area to check out a blue 2007 Nissan Altima with no license plate. During their investigation, they found the victim unresponsive in the vehicle's backseat and wrapped in a blanket.

Anyone with information about the homicide or Webb’s whereabouts should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.