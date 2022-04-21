Tips sought on Friday fatal shooting on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are seeking tips on the shooter who killed a man Friday on the city's west side.

The fatal shooting happened at about 8:40 p.m. in the area of Grand River and Hubbell.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 42-year-old man walked up to a dark blue Chevrolet Impala and was shot as he was about to enter the vehicle. The shooter got out of a light-colored minivan, approached the victim and fired the shots. He then got back into the minivan and was driven away.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

