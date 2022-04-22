Detroit teen charged in 2-year-old brother's non-fatal shooting

A 16-year-old Detroit teen has been charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of his 2-year-old brother who reportedly shot himself with a handgun found in a home.

The unnamed teen was charged Friday after the shooting, which occured around 2:50 a.m. Thursday at a home in the 440 block of Alameda in the city.

When Detroit police officers arrived they found the child in the home with graze wounds to the head and left arm. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police allege the teen brother of the 2-year-old boy had an unsecured weapon in his bedroom. The younger child, who police initially reported was 3 years old, allegedly found the handgun and shot himself.

The teen has been charged with one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury. The juvenile hearing for the defendant is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday at the Juvenile Detention Facility before Referee Leslie Graves.