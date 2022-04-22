Suspected drunk driver crashes into state police vehicle on Southfield Fwy.

Detroit — Two Michigan State Police troopers suffered minor injuries after a suspected drunk driver crashed into their patrol vehicle early Friday morning on the Southfield Freeway, officials said.

One trooper has a possible concussion and the other injured his lower back in the crash, they said.

The crash happened at about 12:20 a.m. Friday on the southbound Southfield Freeway north of Interstate 96, according to authorities.

They said the troopers were in their vehicle in the freeway's right lane while policing an earlier crash when they were struck from behind by a Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

Troopers determined the Jeep's driver, a 38-year-old Oak Park man, was intoxicated, officials said. During a search of the Jeep, troopers recovered a pistol.

Police arrested the driver and took him to have his blood drawn for analysis. He was then taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

Meanwhile, both troopers were taken to a hospital to be examined, treated and released.