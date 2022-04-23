Cyclist dies after he was struck by a car in Canton

The Detroit News

Canton police are investigating the collision of a car and bicycle early Saturday that resulted in the death of a 28-year-old cyclist from Milan.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the area of Michigan Avenue west of Hannan Road.

A red Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Detroit man was traveling westbound on Michigan Avenue. when he struck the cyclist. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, the press release said.

The Canton Police Department's Accident Investigation Team was call in to investigate. According to police, it does not appear that alcohol played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation.