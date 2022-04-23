DETROIT

Magnet fishers clean up Rouge River to celebrate Earth Day

Karen Bouffard
The Detroit News
Magnet fishers celebrated Earth Day on Saturday at Fort Street Bridge Park in southwest Detroit where they did their part to clean up the lower Rouge River. 

Magnet fishers toss an ultra-strong magnet attached to a rope into the water to see what sticks, and then fish it out.  

Carl Lowing of Sparta, near Grand Rapids, pulled in an old lock, a 1936 license plate and a two-foot long pipe wrench on Saturday morning.

"We’re trying to make the planet better," Lowing said. "Every little bit of metal in the water is bad for the wildlife, so we're pulling it out."

Carl Lowing used a high-powered magnet to bring up metal pieces at the bottom of the Rouge River at the Fort Street Bridge Interpretive Park during an Earth Day event.

Lowing's son, 16-year-old Xan Dulyea-Lowing, pulled out an old crescent wrench, and daughter Alani Dulyea-Lowing, 8, caught some beer bottle caps — and also pulled out a small tree. 

Carl Lowing shows a lock and pipe wrench hooked by a high-powered magnet along the banks of the Rouge River on Saturday, April, 23, 2022.

The three were invited to the area by the Motor City Magnet Fishers, who worked with the Friends of the Rouge and Ecorse Creek Conservancy on Earth Day cleanups at area parks. 

"We got a real strong magnet and it gets everything," Lowing said. "It cleans up the waterways." 

Jason Banderwal, member of the Motorcity Magnet Fishers, show off the ultra-powerful magnet used to bring up metal from the bottom of the Rouge River at the Fort Street Bridge Interpretive Park during an Earth Day event in Detroit on Saturday, April, 23, 2022.
