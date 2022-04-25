Detroit Greektown Casino renamed Hollywood Casino in Greektown

Detroit's Greektown Casino-Hotel will be renamed Hollywood Casino in Greektown on May 1, its operator Penn National Gaming announced Monday, promising a rebranding that will accompany a $30 million renovation of the hotel and other upgrades to the popular venue.

"Becoming Hollywood Casino at Greektown will offer our guests the best of both worlds," said John Drake, general manager of Hollywood Casino at Greektown. "We're keeping all of the unique, neighborhood charm that has defined Greektown since we opened our doors, while adding several new amenities that come with being a part of Penn National’s flagship brand family."

Greektown Casino opened in 2000. Its new moniker is subject to regulatory approvals, Penn National Gaming said in a press release.

Hollywood Casino in Greektown underwent a $30 million renovation of its hotel lobby, including building a new cocktail bar and redesigning all 400 of its rooms and suites. The work will be complete in the coming months, Penn National Gaming said in the release.

Other new bars and restaurants, including Urban Cocktail, Rock Bar, an upscale Dunkin' and a Detroit Taco Company, will be on-site, the company said. Prism, the property's steakhouse, will launch a new menu.

The casino also will launch a new technical feature, called mywallet, within its rewards app, mychoice, that will allow players to connect to slot machines and table games from their phones, as well as add funds, collect winnings, earn points and more.

The company also spent $1 million renovating its self-park and VIP parking garages. The remodeled VIP Garage, which has more than 700 spaces, is dedicated to high-tier level players and connects to the casino's upper-level gaming floor.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown will continue its partnership agreement with Detroit Music Hall for the 2022-23 entertainment season. Performers include Michael Bolton, Wanda Sykes, Boyz II Men, Jim Brewer, America and more.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown will host events May 19 and May 21 to celebrate its rebranding. Information on the events is available at greektowncasino.com/casino/promotions.

