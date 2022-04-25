Detroit man pleads guilty in federal court to identity theft, wire fraud

A Detroit man with ties to a street gang has pleaded guilty in federal court to multiple charges, including identity theft and wire fraud, officials said.

Damon Long, 25, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 16, 2022.

Federal officials said Long was a member of the Glock Boyz street gang.

In May 2021, the FBI executed a search warrant at Long’s Detroit home and seized two loaded pistols. They also seized evidence he engaged in wire fraud by submitting false applications for federal unemployment insurance benefits.

Officials said Long admitted during his plea hearing illegally possessing the pistols. He also admitted he submitted to the state of California fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in the names of more than 10 people and received more than $300,000 in proceeds.

In 2018, Long was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was discharged in March 2021.