Man accused of driving stolen vehicle at Detroit police, shot by officer charged

Detroit — A suspected car thief shot by a Detroit officer Friday has been charged, officials said.

Rodney Holland, 26, was arraigned Sunday in 36th District in Detroit on multiple charges, including receiving and concealing stolen property, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, fleeing from police, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer and reckless driving, and being a habitual offender.

A magistrate set his bond at $250,000 and scheduled his next court date for May 2.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the receiving and concealing stolen property charge, up to 10 years in prison for each count of the assault with intent to do great bodily harm charge, and up to four years for each assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Police said Holland was arrested early Friday morning.

About 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers were looking for a man suspected in a March vehicle theft from a post-factory holding facility in Hamtramck when they saw both the vehicle and the man they were looking for at a gas station near Schoolcraft and Outer Drive, according to authorities.

As the officers approached, the suspect ran back to the vehicle and jumped into the driver’s seat, police said.

Officers positioned their vehicle in front and tried to open the suspect's side door but, they said, he backed up with two officers caught between them. They were not injured.

Investigators said one of the officers fired a shot at the suspect, it struck him, injuring his leg and abdomen.

A female passenger who had been trying to exit the front passenger side was briefly wedged between the fleeing vehicle and another parked car, police said.

The suspect — who was on probation and has an extensive criminal history including auto thefts — drove off with a third person inside. Investigators later found the stolen vehicle near the 15700 block of Grandville.

A K-9 unit tracked a suspect and the other passenger to a nearby home. The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital.

Officials said the officer who fired the gun was placed on administrative leave and Michigan State Police is handling the investigation into the incident.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Holland was sentenced in 2020 to two years' probation for his conviction on a receiving and concealing stolen property charge. He was discharged from probation on March 10.