Suspect accused of fatally stabbing brother, fleeing in his car, Detroit police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his brother Monday on Detroit's west side, police said.

The incident was reported around 5 a.m. in the 13500 block of Mansfield, investigators said in a statement.

The victim's age and other details were not released.

After the stabbing, the suspect fled in his brother's vehicle, police reported.

"Following a tip from a citizen, the suspect was taken into custody just a few hours after the crime," according to the release.

The suspect’s name was expected to be released after his arraignment, police said.