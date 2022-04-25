Suspect accused of fatally stabbing brother, fleeing in his car, Detroit police say
Mark Hicks
The Detroit News
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his brother Monday on Detroit's west side, police said.
The incident was reported around 5 a.m. in the 13500 block of Mansfield, investigators said in a statement.
The victim's age and other details were not released.
After the stabbing, the suspect fled in his brother's vehicle, police reported.
"Following a tip from a citizen, the suspect was taken into custody just a few hours after the crime," according to the release.
The suspect’s name was expected to be released after his arraignment, police said.