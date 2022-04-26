Delay in care, including deaths, blamed on DMC staffing levels; probe requested

The Michigan Attorney General's office is investigating a complaint by Detroit Medical Center doctors and nurses that alleges cost-cutting measures and low staffing levels at the for-profit system's hospitals have delayed care, worsened patients' conditions and caused at least two deaths.

To document their allegations, a letter from the group of doctors and nurses was accompanied by a list of incident reports that were initially filed on the DMC's "Midas" system, which allows employees to anonymously report safety incidents or quality concerns. The incidents took place over a time period from more than a year ago to as recently as March.