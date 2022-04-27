Boy, 4, released from hospital after being shot in northwest Detroit home

Detroit — A 4-year-old boy who was shot while sleeping in his northwest Detroit home Wednesday morning has been released from the hospital, police said.

During the 3 a.m. drive-by shooting in which someone opened fire into a home in the 18400 block of Stout, one of the bullets hit the sleeping child in the buttocks, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

"He was transported to a local hospital by a medic," Donakowski said. "He (was) originally listed in critical condition because of his age, but he was released."

Investigators are looking into what prompted the shooting, Donakowski said.

"The circumstances are unknown at this time," he said.

The shooting was in the 6th Precinct, which last year recorded 36 homicides, the fourth-highest in the city, and 1,552 nonfatal shootings, the third-highest in Detroit.

According to the city's Crime Mapper, within a three-block radius of the 18400 block of Stout during the past week there has been eight assaults and one rape.

