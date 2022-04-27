Police seek tips on stolen 20 cases of Red Bull from Detroit store

Detroit — Red Bull is supposed to give you wings, but a couple of thieves looking for a five-fingered discount on the energy drink used a car to get away with 20 cases of it, police said.

Investigators are asking the public for help to find the people who stole the cases of the liquid pick-me-up April 18 from a store on East Jefferson near St. Aubin, officials said.

The theft happened at about 9 a.m.

Police on Wednesday released images of the two and the vehicle, an older Chevrolet Malibu hatchback, they used to make their getaway captured by security cameras.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct at (313) 596-5700 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.