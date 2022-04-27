DETROIT

Police seek tips on stolen 20 cases of Red Bull from Detroit store

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
Detroit police are looking for this man in connection with last week's theft of 20 cases of Red Bull energy drink from a store on Jefferson Avenue.

Detroit — Red Bull is supposed to give you wings, but a couple of thieves looking for a five-fingered discount on the energy drink used a car to get away with 20 cases of it, police said.

Investigators are asking the public for help to find the people who stole the cases of the liquid pick-me-up April 18 from a store on East Jefferson near St. Aubin, officials said.

The theft happened at about 9 a.m.

Detroit police said this is the second suspect in the theft.

Police on Wednesday released images of the two and the vehicle, an older Chevrolet Malibu hatchback, they used to make their getaway captured by security cameras.

Anyone with information about the theft should call the Detroit Police Department's Seventh Precinct at (313) 596-5700 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

Police said the two suspects drove away with the cases in this vehicle.