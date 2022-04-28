Detroit man charged with stabbing brother to death

A 58-year-old Detroit man has been charged with stabbing his brother to death, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Wayne Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Bruce Reuben Jenkins in connection with the fatal stabbing of 52-year-old Imari Jenkins, also a Detroit resident.

The stabbing allegedly followed an argument that escalated between the two just before 5 a.m. Monday at approximately 4:53 a.m. at a residence in the 13570 block of Mansfield.

Police found the victim lying in the entrance of the home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bruce Jenkins was arrested hours later by officers from the Detroit Police Department.

Jenkins has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He was arraigned Wednesday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 11 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for May 18 before Judge Kenneth King.