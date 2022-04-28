2 students hospitalized after attack by pit bulls at Detroit school

Detroit — Two female students were attacked by a pair of pit bulls during recess on Thursday at Bates Academy, a Detroit public school.

Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said on Thursday the students were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition.

The ages of the students were not released, but the school serves students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Animal control officers captured one of the dogs and were searching for the other one Thursday afternoon, Vitti said.

"The school will use a controlled dismissal to ensure students are safe as they exit the building," Vitti said.

The school in the 19700 block of Wyoming in northwest Detroit has more than 700 students.

No further information was available on Thursday.

jchambers@detroitnews.com