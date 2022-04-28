Woman dies after SUV hit by driver fleeing officers, Detroit police say

A woman died early Thursday after her SUV was struck by a driver Detroit police said had been fleeing officers on the city's northwest side.

Officers spotted the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding near Eight Mile and Rosemont 12:20 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop, the department said in a statement.

"When the driver ... disregarded them and continued to accelerate at speeds higher than 70 miles per hour, the officers disengaged, per our policy," police said.

The Jeep driver eventually collided with a Ford SUV at the intersection of Eight Mile and the Southfield Service Drive, according to the release.

A 32-year-old woman inside died from her injuries.

Three people inside the Jeep were taken into custody. A firearm also was recovered.

"One of the suspects had an apparent gunshot wound, not by the officers’ actions," police said. "A preliminary investigation shows no policy violations. However, per our policy, an internal investigation has been initiated.

"On behalf of the department, we offer our deepest condolences to the victim’s family. This is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released at this time."