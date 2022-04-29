Dog in quarantine, being evaluated for rabies after biting kids near Bates Academy

Detroit — A dog believed to have attacked two girls Thursday near Bates Academy in Detroit is being evaluated for rabies, authorities said.

Detroit animal control officials are working with the Detroit Public Schools Community District security to track down a second dog that may have been involved, said John Roach, spokesman for Mayor Mike Duggan.

The dog in custody is at the beginning of a 10-day quarantine and will be checked for rabies. The dog's rabies status will help doctors know how to treat the bite victims, Roach said.

"It was a stray," Roach said via text message. "No tags or chips to identify an owner."

During its quarantine, the dog will be evaluated "as to whether they are dangerous or not," Roach said.

Roach said animal control responded within 10 minutes of the attack. Detroit schools said Thursday that the two girls were attacked during recess. They were hospitalized and in stable condition at last report.

Bates Academy is a kindergarten through eighth grade school on the 19700 block of Wyoming, north of W. Outer Drive, in northwest Detroit. It has more than 700 students.