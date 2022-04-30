Can a child write a book? There's a Detroit-made app for that now

During her short life, 12-year-old Farah Esleem has accumulated a long list of titles: war victim, dogged student, proud owner of a prosthetic, aspiring pediatrician.

Now, thanks to a Detroit company, she can add one more — author.

Farah, who lost her right leg during a bombing of her home in Gaza last year, wrote about the experience in an online book that will be published by Michigan-based Epic 4D.