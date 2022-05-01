24-year-old woman fatally shot Saturday morning in Detroit

A 24-year-old woman is dead after a shooting Saturday morning on the 16500 block of Schaefer Highway in Detroit.

The woman, who has not yet been identified to the public, was shot around 9:45 a.m., Detroit police said. In a release, police said the suspect and the circumstances of the shooting are both unknown.

The suspect is believed to be a man in his 20s with a short haircut, facial hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing all back clothing.

Detectives are working on leads, but the department is asking the public to provide information on what may have happened.

DPD's homicide unit can be reached at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

