Detroit relaunches municipal ID card program

The city of Detroit has relaunched its municipal photo ID program after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Monday.

The Detroit ID card is available to residents regardless of immigration status, age or gender identity and allows access to city services, to open a checking or savings account, enter municipal buildings or establish a utility account through providers such as DTE Energy and the Detroit Water & Sewerage Department, representatives said in a statement.

“The city of Detroit is working to ensure that everyone has access to everything they need in order to choose a healthy and productive lifestyle, and a photo ID card is one basic element of providing that access,” said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo. “We know that when everyone has the opportunity to take care of their basic needs, our city grows stronger and everyone’s quality of life improves.”

Mayor Mike Duggan added: "We are trying to build a city where every person is valued and can access important basic services and opportunities to lead healthy, productive lives. Many people may lack other forms of identification they need to access these opportunities, so we are pleased to offer this important tool once again."

A new card application costs $25 for adults ages 18-62 and $10 for youths ages 17 and younger, seniors ages 62 and older, and for former and existing cardholders whose card is expired. Applicants under 18 must have a legal guardian present during their application appointment.

Fees are waived for the first 5,000 who sign up, officials said Monday.

Applicants must provide one proof of identity document such as a passport, driver's license, U.S. Permanent Resident card or Alien Registration Receipt card as well as proof of Detroit residency. Appointments are available by calling (313) 774-5388 or going to www.detroitmi.gov/detroitid.

There are two locations for obtaining a Detroit ID card: the Detroit Health Department, 100 Mack Avenue; and Patton Recreation Center, 2301 Woodmere. Hours for both locations are 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“Our Immigration Task Force, council office and our residents are so excited for our Detroit ID," said Gabriela Santiago-Romero, council member for Detroit's District 6. "It has been a long time coming for this much-needed resource that connects residents to opportunities."