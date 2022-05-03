FBI raids home in new public corruption probe in Metro Detroit

FBI agents raided a West Bloomfield Township home early Tuesday and arrested two people in connection with a public corruption investigation, two sources told The Detroit News.

The exact focus was not immediately clear but the search marks the latest federal investigation of corruption within the ranks of government in Metro Detroit. The search comes amid an ongoing FBI investigation of bribery, extortion and fraud within Detroit City Hall and a decade after a scandal led to at least six convictions and the downfall of Wayne County Executive Robert Ficano.

The raid included a search of a nearly 3,800-square-foot, $684,000 home near Upper Straits Lake and Orchard Lake Country Club in West Bloomfield. Property records show the home is owned by a manager in the Wayne County Department of Public Services.

A convoy of unmarked police vehicles arrived at the home at the end of a cul-de-sac at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday. Law enforcement officers blocked access to the road amid the ongoing search.

The investigation Tuesday is not believed to involve or target high-ranking county officials or appointees in Wayne County government.

In recent years, FBI corruption investigators have focused on Macomb County politics, and secured more than a dozen convictions before returning their focus to Detroit politics.

Since 2008, more than 100 politicians, union bosses, bureaucrats and police officers have been charged with corruption in Michigan's eastern district, including more than a dozen politicians and contractors in Macomb County.

The raid Tuesday does not appear related to the ongoing FBI investigation of corruption within Detroit's municipal towing industry. That investigation, dubbed "Operation Northern Hook," has led to criminal charges against six people and the conviction of former City Councilman André Spivey.

The towing investigation emerged in August when FBI agents raided Detroit City Hall and searched the homes of Councilmembers Janeé Ayers and Scott Benson and their chiefs of staff. None have been charged amid the ongoing investigation.

