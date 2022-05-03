Octantis cruise ship on its way to Detroit on its first Great Lakes voyage

Detroit — A Viking is arriving in Motown on Tuesday.

But instead of a Norse warrior bent on plunder, this one is a cruise ship with tourists on an expedition on the Great Lakes.

It's called the Octantis and it belongs to Viking Cruises' fleet. And the ship, on its inaugural voyage through the St. Lawrence Seaway, was making its way down the Detroit River for its first port of call in Michigan.

Known for its trips on European rivers, the cruise line company announced in 2020 that it would offer trips on the Great Lakes.

At the time of the announcement, the ship was still under construction and when finished it would host 378 guests in 189 staterooms.

