4-year-old Taylor girl recovering after being shot Tuesday, police say

A 4-year-old Taylor girl who was shot is expected to make a full recovery, Detroit police said Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers were notified by a hospital that the girl was brought in with a gunshot wound at about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation indicates the girl was shot sometime around 6 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

However, they said it's unclear if she was shot in the city of Detroit.

Investigators said the girl and her family live in Taylor. They also said the girl was taken to multiple locations after the shooting.

Meanwhile, detectives continue to investigate and are looking for a crime scene in Taylor, police said.

